Why We Like Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.’s (HKG:576) 9.4% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (HKG:576) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Zhejiang Expressway:

0.094 = CN¥5.1b ÷ (CN¥105b - CN¥50b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Zhejiang Expressway has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Does Zhejiang Expressway Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Zhejiang Expressway's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 7.6% average in the Infrastructure industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Zhejiang Expressway's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Zhejiang Expressway's current ROCE of 9.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Zhejiang Expressway's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:576 Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Zhejiang Expressway's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Zhejiang Expressway has total assets of CN¥105b and current liabilities of CN¥50b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. Zhejiang Expressway has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.