Why ZoomerMedia Limited’s (CVE:ZUM) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for ZoomerMedia:

0.037 = CA$1.6m ÷ (CA$51m - CA$7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

So, ZoomerMedia has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Does ZoomerMedia Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see ZoomerMedia's ROCE is meaningfully below the Media industry average of 9.3%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside ZoomerMedia's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how ZoomerMedia's past growth compares to other companies.

TSXV:ZUM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if ZoomerMedia has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

ZoomerMedia's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

ZoomerMedia has total assets of CA$51m and current liabilities of CA$7.9m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From ZoomerMedia's ROCE

ZoomerMedia has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there.