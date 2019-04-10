Need a new Wi-Fi router for your apartment? This one’s only $19.99

If you live in a massive house, investing a few hundred dollars in a high-end home Wi-Fi system is a must. But if you live in an apartment, mesh systems are definitely a waste of money. You can enjoy great coverage and fast Wi-Fi speeds at the fraction of the cost of a mesh solution. In fact, the TP-Link TL-WR841N Wireless Router is on sale right now on Amazon for only $19.99!

Here’s more info from the product page:

Related stories

The Apple Watch Series 3 has never been this cheap on Amazon

Shockingly good $50 true wireless earbuds are on sale for $29.99 today on Amazon

The best-selling wireless headphones on Amazon are back down to just $29

Wireless N speed up to 300Mbps ideal applications for video streaming, online gaming VoIP, web browsing and multi-tasking

Two 5dBi antennas greatly increase the wireless robustness and stability. Easy Setup Assistant provides quick & hassle free installation

System requirements is internet explorer 11, firefox 12.0, chrome 20.0, safari 4.0 or other, java enabled browser or cable or dsl modem. Signal rate for 11n up to 300 mbps dynamic, 11g up to 54 mbps dynamic and 11b up to 1 mbps dynamic

Features parental control function managing the internet access of children or employee’s computer

IP based bandwidth control allows administrators to determine how much bandwidth is allotted to each PC and internet devices

Fast ethernet ports(10/100 Mbps) allow you to directly connect your wired devices

Backward compatible with 802.11b/g products. TP-LINK Live 24/7 Technical Support

This product is ONLY a router.

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com