Wichang Chawech sentenced in 2021 shooting that killed cousin outside of Des Moines bar

In the first months after Nyamal Deng died, her 5-year-old daughter, Nova, waited for her to come home, her grandfather said.

"For three months, Nova is looking, who knock the door," Duoth Deng, a South Sudanese immigrant and non-native English speaker, said at a court hearing Friday. "She was looking to see who come home, 'Is this my mom?'"

But Nova's mother wasn't coming home. The 26-year-old Omaha woman was shot and killed in October 2021 outside a Des Moines bar. On Friday, the man convicted in her shooting was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Prosecutors charged Wichang Chawech, 34, with first-degree murder, arguing at trial that the Des Moines man had pulled a gun during a dispute outside the now-closed High Dive bar, 508 Indianola Road, and shot Deng, his cousin, as he fired at another man.

A jury last month did not convict him of murder, but found him guilty of several lesser charges, including willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

At Friday's sentencing, Chawech's attorney asked the judge to run his sentences on all charges concurrently for the statutory minimum of 10 years, with a mandatory five years before he's eligible for parole.

"Mr. Chawech stands by his belief he was confronted by an armed assailant and stood his ground as permitted by law," attorney Van Plumb told the judge.

Chawech also spoke briefly, telling the court that "I would like to apologize for my part of the situation. I'm sorry for how things turned out."

Judge Jeanie Vaudt instead followed the recommendation of prosecutor Olu Salami, who asked for the sentences to run consecutive for 22 years with a minimum of 10 years served.

"What the evidence established is this defendant is a dangerous member of the community," Salami said.

Because Chawech was not convicted of murder or a felony for causing the death of another, he is not required to pay the $150,000 in restitution Iowa law calls for in such cases.

Duoth Deng was one of several relatives who spoke at the hearing, all of whom called for justice for Nyamal Deng. Her father noted that Chawech's family was close to theirs in Africa and after they immigrated to the United States. Nyalat Deng, Nyamal's sister, said the family was betrayed by someone they counted on.

"I always looked up to (Chawech) as a brother. If something was going on, I would go to him," she said. "He was not there as a big brother for Nyamal."

Nyamal Deng's mother, Elizabeth Lam, asked Chawech directly if he had killed her daughter, which he denied. Lam told the judge Chawech deserved to be in prison.

"Wichang killed my daughter. He should stay in jail," she said through an interpreter. "His children are outside. He can call them. Nyamal will never be able to call her daughter."

During trial, Chawech, who sometimes acted as security for the bar, argued he stepped in to break up a fight when a participant, a player on a Quad Cities soccer team in town for a tournament, threatened him with a gun. Chawech fired in self-defense, Plumb told jurors. He alleged it was a stray shot from the player that struck Deng as she waited to enter the bar.

Prosecutors, though, argued there had only been one gun, and that Chawech stepped in to support associates who were beating up one of the soccer players. Chawech did not tell police he'd been involved in a shooting and denied he'd been armed, although surveillance video at the scene showed him carrying a gun.

Deng, who was shot in the head, died more than a week later in a hospital.

