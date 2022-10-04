Wichita announces two out-of-state finalists for police chief

City of Wichita/Courtesy
1
Chance Swaim, Eduardo Castillo
·3 min read

The city of Wichita named two out-of-state finalists for the Wichita Police Department’s top position on Monday afternoon, according to city spokesperson Megan Lovely.

The candidates are Mario Knapp of Miami and Joseph Sullivan of Philadelphia.

Both candidates have decades of experience in law enforcement; neither is actively employed by a police department.

They were chosen by the city’s police chief search committee based on candidates identified by Public Sector Search & Consulting, a headhunting firm hired by the city.

Knapp, as recently as August, worked as a vice president at WRAP Technologies, the company that produced a controversial restraint system used by Wichita police on the night 17-year-old Cedric Lofton was killed in custody.

Sullivan resigned from one of the nation’s largest police departments during a leadership shake-up. Sullivan, according to NBC’s Philadelphia affiliate WCAU, told a reporter the departure was “not my decision.”

The move to hire a new Wichita chief follows months of controversy at City Hall and discord between police leadership and the city manager’s office after an Eagle investigation found former Chief Gordon Ramsay and his deputy chiefs did not discipline SWAT team officers who sent and received racist, sexist, violent and homophobic text messages.

Interim police chief Lemuel Moore, who took over after Ramsay, announced his retirement late August. His last day was Sep. 30. Former deputy chief Troy Livingston, who retired in 2019, is filling in temporarily.

Knapp and Sullivan have deep backgrounds in law enforcement.

Knapp was employed by the Miami-Dade Police Department starting in 1994 and served for 27 years before retiring in 2021. His most recent rank was police major.

In August 2021, Knapp was appointed vice president of training for WRAP technologies, a company that produces restraints used by law enforcement to restrain individuals. Those same restraints were used on Lofton, who was in the throes of a mental health crisis, before transport to the Sedgwick County juvenile detention center. His family’s lawyer, who is suing the city and county, compared it to a torture device and at least one local official has called for it to be banned in the state.

Sullivan held the second-highest commission in the Philadelphia Police Department as deputy commissioner of patrol operations until late 2020, when he resigned.

Sullivan joined the department in 1982 as an officer before being promoted to leadership roles where he oversaw several of the department’s units, according to the PPD website. He was also the department’s liaison to the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation and the LGBTQ community.

Sullivan currently works for a private public safety equipment firm and serves on the board of directors for Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundations. Since leaving Philadelphia, he has also applied to be chief of police in Akron, Ohio, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, online records show.

Sullivan said he has been asked to route all communications to the city. Knapp did not immediately respond to a message.

Wichita residents will be able to meet and ask both men questions at a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Lotus Hall at Botanica, 701 Amidon.

Recommended Stories

  • Crime Files: Man dumped body parts in Arizona, Phoenix canal murder trial to begin

    This week's top crime stories for the week of Sept. 26: Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home; Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home; a man found guilty of dumping body parts in Arizona; a convenience store employee says a delivery driver scalded her; and Bryan Patrick Miller, a man accused of killing two women in 1993, is expected to stand trial Oct. 3.

  • Opinion/Stead: 'I want my coffee with chickens'

    Amid signs, rules and debates, columnist wonders where have all the chickens gone?

  • Phoenix canal murders trial begins Oct. 3

    A bench trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

  • A preview as the so-called Phoenix 'canal killer's' trial begins

    Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin on Oct. 3.

  • Timeline: Key moments in police investigation of series of Stockton killings

    Police are investigating a series of homicides that have occurred across north Stockton since July 8. Here's a timeline of key moments.

  • SC high school culinary teachers train how to make their students better chefs

    The teachers had one hour to prepare a three-course meal at the Culinary Institute of the South, in preparation for competitions for their students.

  • JBS Closes US Plant-Based Meat Unit on Sluggish Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- JBS SA, the world’s largest meat supplier, will discontinue operations at its US plant-based unit Planterra and focus on growing markets for alternative proteins in Brazil and Europe.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine b

  • Britain’s King Charles decides not to attend upcoming climate summit

    King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

  • Two Memphis Police officers hurt in crash, department says

    Two Memphis Police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Wisconsin's Leonhard gets his shot under tough circumstances

    Jim Leonhard would have preferred much different circumstances, but the former Wisconsin safety and NFL veteran has been given the opportunity to lead his alma mater’s football program. How long he has this chance depends on whether he can help Wisconsin salvage a season that’s gone so far off track that it resulted in former coach Paul Chryst’s firing over the weekend. Leonhard acknowledged feeling mixed emotions about his appointment due to his respect for Chryst. “It’s a dream for myself coming out of that nightmare,” Leonhard said Sunday night at the news conference announcing Chryst’s exit.

  • Cyber Gang Posts Los Angeles Students’ Sensitive Data on Dark Web After Hack

    The Vice Society ransomware gang reportedly published over the weekend a trove of sensitive student records from the Los Angeles school district. The data was posted to the gang’s dark-web “leak site,” after education leaders refused to pay — and at first even acknowledge — a ransom. Roughly 500 gigabytes of district data made public […]

  • Mysterious recruiter behind Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights reportedly identified

    The mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio has been identified by several media outlets as Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and U.S. Army counterintelligence agent living in Tampa.

  • Symone Sanders-Townsend calls Biden’s Walorski gaffe ‘unfortunate’

    Symone Sanders-Townsend, the former spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, said on Sunday that President Biden’s gaffe on late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was “unfortunate.” Biden was delivering a speech last week at the White House conference on hunger when he recognized the lawmakers who helped make the event a reality, saying “Where’s Jackie?” in…

  • Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration

    The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the new arrivals along the migration route that leads through Serbia. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters after the meeting that the joint action plan would include increased police cooperation along the borders as well as supporting Serbia when it comes to deporting migrants back to their home countries.

  • What if Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?

    Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?

  • Head of House progressives says stock trading ban should have been ‘a no-brainer’

    The head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Monday took a shot at the Democrats’ handling of legislation that would have barred lawmakers from trading stocks, accusing party leaders of botching a process that should have been “a no-brainer” before the midterms. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) was among five House Democrats who had sponsored stock…

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Turkish lender Halkbank's bid to avoid charges

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank's bid to avoid criminal charges of money laundering, bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly helping Iran evade economic sanctions in a case that has strained American relations with NATO ally Turkey. The justices took up Halkbank's appeal of a lower court's decision rejecting the bank's contention that it was immune from U.S. prosecution under a 1976 law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign countries, because the business is majority-owned by Turkey's government.

  • Elton John Buys Futuristic Penthouse That Hasn’t Even Been Built Yet

    The home will be in a Toronto building designed by Bjarke Ingels

  • Police search that found cocaine, sent man to prison ruled illegal by SC Supreme court

    A unanimous S.C. Supreme Court decision this week said that just because someone is looking around doesn’t give police probable cause to search their car.

  • After AFC Championship loss in early 2019, Patrick Mahomes got great advice from Tom Brady

    In past years, quarterback Tom Brady declined to give advice to other quarterbacks who are competing with him for the ultimate prize in pro football. After beating the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a berth in Super Bowl LIII, Brady gave an unsolicited tip to Mahomes. While it may not have meant much to [more]