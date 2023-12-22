Wichita Art Museum opens new, colorful space called Play

Twenty years after it was created, The Living Room at the Wichita Art Museum has undergone a $60,000 makeover and name change.

The 3,000-square-foot area, which reopens Friday, Dec. 22, is now called Play.

Since closing in November, the area, which remains a space for families and visitors of all ages to be creative, got a vibrant new paint job and underwent a redesign. The Living Room was created in 2003 when the museum underwent major renovations.

Another space that underwent renovations at the same time as Play — the galleries housing WAM’s permanent collection — reopened on Wednesday, according to Molly McFerson, who joined the WAM staff last year as the director of learning, engagement and partnerships.

Museum staff had seen an uptick in the number of visitors to The Living Room ever since WAM stopped charging general admission fees a year ago — on Dec. 22, 2022. Previously the museum had free admission only on Saturdays. Admission fees now only apply to see major traveling exhibitions.

While The Living Room had been what McFerson called “well-loved,” it was due for a makeover.

“It had been a really dynamic space before COVID, but since then, because it is an interactive, hands-on space, so many things had to change. … We still had families coming … but we had an opportunity to rethink and be more clear about the goals and what was unique about having this type of space in an art museum,” she said.

So, over the past year she and other staff experimented with different activities and observed what visitors were doing in The Living Room.

Once awash in white, the space now features a broader color spectrum, including purple and teal ramps. A wall that introduces the space features geometric shapes in green, blue, purple, red and orange hues. The space’s new name is spelled out within the shapes.

There also will be more-clearly delineated zones to appeal to visitors ranging from toddlers to adults, McFerson said.

While The Living Room had a few books available, Play will now feature “a collection of beautifully illustrated children’s books,” including some that connect to works in WAM’s collection, McFerson said.

In a zone called Open Play, toys and activities that also support toddler development and imagination can be found.

One of the more exciting changes is a new zone that the museum is calling Art Lab, McFerson said. Vinyl flooring replaced the carpet in that area, which will allow visitors to play around with messier materials.

“So anytime somebody comes in, there will be materials to experiment with and make your own works of art,” McFerson said.

The makeover was funded with a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s State Park Revitalization and Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) program; the remodeling contractor was Hutton.

WAM is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays. It is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and major holidays. For more information, visit wam.org or call 316-268-4921.