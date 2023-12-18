Wichita business to move to the Waterfront and expand with 10,000 square feet

BeautyDot, a medical and day spa on North Rock Road, is moving to the Waterfront at 13th and Webb Road and expanding to 10,000 square feet.

“Recognizing the need for more space as our current lease ends, we are excited to provide our amazing team with the opportunity to work in a beautiful new environment and expand our services,” owner Stephanie Wilcox said in a text.

BeautyDot will be in the former Bassett Home Furnishings space just east of Bonefish Grill.

Physician David Hellman will provide wellness and functional medicine, and physicians Andrew Berry and Jason Martin will offer plastic surgery.

Wilcox provided statements from each of the physicians via text.

Martin said he’s excited about the practice adding Berry, who “returns to Wichita to lead our body sculpting service line, with a primary focus on in-office and awake body contouring procedures combined with skin tightening technologies.”

Berry said his techniques “offer a fast, safe, permanent solution to eliminate stubborn fat and can be applied to areas all over the body.”

“I love what I do and take very personally the responsibility of helping my patients achieve their individual aesthetic goals.”

Martin said he’s “expanding our service line further to include a comprehensive list of surgeries and procedures addressing face, neck, and eyelid rejuvenation.”

“Of course we will continue to offer a full array (of) breast and body procedures, including mommy makeovers.”

Hellman said he, too, can offer more in the new space.

“I can introduce and offer new therapies and innovative techniques to better serve our goal of providing the best personalized wellness program available. Looking forward to the opportunity to help our clients achieve their health and wellness goals at any age.“

Berry said he and the other physicians “share not only an immutable passion for our work but also an unwavering commitment to do the big (and small) things right for our patients!”

Martin said that “the future is very exciting.”

Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.

Wilcox said BeautyDot will open this spring.

“Looking forward to the exciting plans we have in store for our amazing clientele in 2024!”