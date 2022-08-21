Wichita chiropractor indicted, accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds

A local chiropractor was indicted by a federal grand jury in Wichita after being accused of fraudulently obtaining relief loans of over $140,000, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for Kansas.

Timothy Warren, 58, of Haysville, was charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering and four counts of false statements, the release read.

Warren owns Titan Medical Center LLC in Wichita. The business’ website says Warren has been in the practice for over 20 years.

The charges come as Warren is being accused of “fraudulently obtaining PPP loans totaling $145,800 from two banks then allegedly using a third bank to conceal the proceeds,” according to the release.

The PPP loans are distributed through the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES act, which provides financial relief to businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Multiple federal agencies are investigating the case.