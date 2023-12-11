Wichita contractor to pay $25,000 after complaint about incomplete project, DA says

A Wichita contractor has agreed to pay more than $25,000 to settle a civil case alleging he didn’t complete work on a construction project and didn’t refund the customer, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

In addition to paying the money, David Jones also agreed to a three-year probationary period with the DA’s consumer protection division. Fifteen-thousand dollars will go toward customer restitution; $10,000 is for civil penalties. Jones is also responsible for paying investigative expenses and court costs, a news release from the DA’s Office says.

The DA’s Office accused Jones of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act “by failing to offer a material benefit to consumers when the contractor did not issue a refund after an incomplete construction project” after a customer complained about about Jones.

Jones denied doing it intentionally but agreed to a consent judgment to settle the matter, according to the release.

“As part of the settlement, Jones promised not to perform or contract for work he does not have the requisite license or skill to perform,” the release says.

“Future contracts will include proper notices of the three-day right to cancel the transaction for any door-to-door sales,” which is required in Kansas, and any future services performed will “include obtaining necessary permits and inspections.” For many residential projects, contractors have to be qualified and licensed by the Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department and must pull the required permits, the DA’s Office said.

“The consent judgment includes an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts in the future, and Jones agreed to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints,” the release says.

Sedgwick County District Judge Faith Maughan approved the consent judgment on Dec. 4.

For information on filing a consumer complaint in Sedgwick County, go to www.sedgwickcounty.org/district-attorney/consumer-protection-division.