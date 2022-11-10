Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating

Wichita police are still looking for women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside a local hospital’s children’s unit.

“Right now we believe it was negligent,” agency spokesman Officer Chad Ditch said of the shooting in a Thursday morning email. “However, we are still investigating.”

Police said Wednesday a gun was fired around 7:10 p.m. on Monday at Ascension Via Christi’s downtown location, 929 N. St. Francis.

“The investigation revealed that a child was brought to the hospital by a female caretaker,” police said in a news release. “While in the pediatric unit the mother arrived. While the mother was out of the room, the caretaker and two other females (unknown adult or juvenile) remained in the room. A gunshot was heard and then the females exited the hospital.”

Police say whoever had the gun discharged a single shot inside of a secured pediatric unit. No one was hurt, but authorities want to talk to the people involved. In an effort to identify the women, Wichita police on Wednesday afternoon released to the public hospital security images.

Ditch said Thursday morning that investigators were still seeking leads. Police in the news release referred to the shooting as both a vandalism and a criminal discharge of a gun case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.