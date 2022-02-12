Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon reveals allegations against Lee Harvey

Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon discussed the firestorm surrounding his contest with Lee Harvey at a news conference Friday.

Wichita County Commission Mickey Fincannon said he found it “very odd and somewhat concerning” the Wichita County District Attorney would release concerns he had about his political opponent to the media.

Also at a news conference Friday, Fincannon revealed why he was inquiring of the DA’s office about how to ask for a criminal investigation into Lee Harvey.

Fincannon and Harvey, a former commissioner, are in a rematch race for the Republican nominations for Pct. 2 on the commissioners’ court.

Fincannon said he had two complaints about Harvey he wants investigated. One alleges Abuse of Power by an Elected Official. Fincannon said he personally witnessed Harvey using county employees to do personal business when Harvey held office.

The second complaint alleges Harvey falsified documents, which Fincannon said was something he just became aware of. He would not go into detail on either allegation. He said he wanted to make his complaints to an appropriate agency, but since DA John Gillespie forwarded his email to the media “I felt it best to let the residents of Wichita County know what the complaints are.”

Fincannon also said he had received complaints about Harvey from residents before and since he, Fincannon, took office in late 2020. He said the complaints ranged from abuse of power to falsifying documents. He said he told the people to take their concerns to the Sheriff’s Office. But he also said these criminal activities he is alleging are separate from ones included in a Sheriff’s Office investigation into Harvey.

The leaking to the media of the Sheriff’s Office allegations this week sparked a firestorm that prompted Gillespie to ask a judge for special prosecutors to investigate charges and countercharges. Gillespie wants to fold Fincannon’s complaints into the probes by those special prosecutors.

Fincannon said he doubts the investigations will be finished before the March 1 Election Day.

“It takes a lot of manpower and a lot of interviews to get to the truth to determine if there is a legitimate case or not,” he said.

Harvey told the Times Record News he wants to see video of Fincannon's news conference and consult an attorney before responding.

Early voting in the primary begins Monday.

