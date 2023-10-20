The Wichita County Sheriff's Office made a bust in Wichita Falls Wednesday that netted $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine.

The bust happened at 11:16 a.m. when the Criminal Interdiction Unit made a traffic stop on Kell East Freeway near Taft Boulevard. A K-9 conducted a free air sniff around the outside the vehicle and gave a positive alert.

A search of the vehicle revealed 55 pounds of methamphetamine in the fuel tank.

The driver, Luis Carlos Portillo Munoz, 30, was arrested and originally charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance over four hundred grams. The Wichita County Jail Roster indicated those charges had been dismissed and he was released from jail Thursday.

A Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office said Munoz had been charged federally with narcotics trafficking.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County deputies make $2.5 million meth bust in Wichita Falls