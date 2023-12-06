A fleeing suspect and a Wichita County deputy ended up at the hospital after an early morning pursuit through Wichita Falls.

The incident began about 3 a.m. Wednesday when Wichita Falls Police tried to stop a car in the downtown area. The vehicle sped away, leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit that lasted about 45 minutes and at times reached speeds of 120 mph.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said a deputy and a suspect were injured in a high-speed pursuit early Wednesday.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said police asked his deputies to assist because the county’s policies authorize its officers to use maneuvers that sometimes result in a patrol unit colliding with a fleeing vehicle. That’s what happened on Jacksboro Highway in the vicinity of United Supermarket, Duke said.

The sheriff said after vehicles driven by the deputy and the suspect collided, the suspect jumped out of his car and ran. In attempting to jump fences, he injured his knee.

Duke said the deputy had only minor injuries and was released after being checked out at the hospital. He said the suspect may be hospitalized for a couple of days.

The suspect is Johnathan Melanson, 25, a Wichita Falls resident who has previously been arrested nine times on charges ranging from drug possession to driving while intoxicated. He was most recently booked in September on charges of DWI and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He posted bail the same day.

Duke said his deputies pursued the suspect until the crash to protect the public.

“He could easily hit somebody who pulled out front of any intersection. We're not saving his life alone, we're saving him from killing somebody in an accident,” Duke said.

He said Melanson will most likely face felony charges when he’s released from the hospital.

“There’s a good chance he’ll go to prison,” the sheriff said.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County deputy, suspect injured in high-speed chase