Wichita County inmate mugshots are back online

Wichita County Jail inmate mugshots are back online after being unavailable for public viewing since the county moved inmates into the new law enforcement center.

According to Sheriff David Duke, the jail’s inmate mugshot website came back online Friday allowing the public to look up pictures of people arrested and put into the new county jail.

Duke said they ran into some technical problems with the site provider, Tyler Technology, after moving the inmates to the new jail.

According to a previous Times Record News report, in July 2019, the county moved from an open “see all” inmates' website, where everyone in the jail was listed in alphabetical order, to a “search by name” system.

The sheriff acknowledged the problem during a press conference held to announce the new jail was open for business and said they were actively looking to fix the problem. You can access the jail inmate roster here.

