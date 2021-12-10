Wichita County Jail to resume inmate visitations

TRN jail file photo

Wichita County Jail will resume inmate visitations beginning next week.

The Wichita County Jail will open visitations beginning Monday, Dec. 13, at the new Law Enforcement Center Jail, 2815 Central Freeway.

Sheriff David Duke said the jail stopped allowing visitors due to Covid-19 restrictions in March 2020 after they consulted with the health department and were advised by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

According to a Times Record News report, the jail started implementing inmate restrictions in early 2020.

Additionally the WCSO said visitation can now be done through online video.

Family or friends of an inmate can create an online account at gettingout.com

They can then search for their individual by inmate number or by the person's name and add them as a contact. They can then message the individual or schedule a video visit.

Video visits must be accepted by both the inmate and the visitor's side to take place.

Video visits are 25 cents per minute and either the family member or friend can pay on their account, or the inmate can pay for it out of their call account.

The new jail’s in-person inmate visitations hours will be Mon-Fri 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Monday-All Females

Tuesday-Males A-G

Wednesday-Males H-O

Thursday-Males P-Z

Friday-SHU/Medical

Wichita County Sheriff's Office Visitation Rules

1. No cell phones are allowed, including all electronic devices, in the visitation areas; this includes the lobby waiting areas. Possession of a cell phone will result in the termination of the visit and can result in the visitor being barred from visitation for a length of time to be determined by the Command Staff.

2. You may only bring your ID card and car keys into the Law Enforcement Center. All other items shall remain in your vehicle.

3. Any person 17 years of age or older is authorized a 20-minute visit per inmate, twice during a one-week period. Limit of two visitors per inmate per week.

4. Each visitor must show a current valid picture identification (state or military issued) to be approved by the jailer on duty before being admitted to visit.

5. Children 16 years of age or under are allowed to visit provided they are accompanied by an adult. A limit of one child per adult is imposed, unless one child is an infant (not walking). It is the visitor's responsibility to have adult supervision for children not visiting. Children are not allowed to be left alone without adult supervision.

6. Stay in the waiting room until the officer tells you to enter the visitation area.

7. Use only the phone assigned to you. Do not change phones unless given permission from a jailer. Do not use more than one phone.

8. Only one visitor at a time can visit an inmate. Unless given permission by the supervisor in charge.

9. Inmate activities will not be interrupted; the visitor will be notified when the inmate is available.

10. All visitors who have signed up at least 60 minutes prior to the close of visitation are permitted to complete a full visit, regardless of the time visitation ends.

11. Persons who have been incarcerated in the Wichita County Jail are not permitted to visit any inmate until 90 days have passed since being released.

12. Visitors are to be properly clothed, including shirts and shoes. No tank tops, halter tops, see through blouses, short shorts or skirts, or other revealing clothing will be allowed.

13. No smoking, food, or drinks are allowed in the visitation area.

14. Loud or abusive talking, failure to supervise/control children, slamming the phone receiver, or inappropriate behavior are grounds for terminating your visit.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County Jail to resume inmate visitations.