Wichita County Junior Livestock Show wrapped this week
Students from all over the north Texas area gathered to show off their hard work at the Wichita County Junior Livestock Show at the Wichita Falls MPEC Agriculture Center this week.
Rabbitts, chickens, cattle, lambs, horses and more are carefully raised and groomed for show each year.
Various events were held Tuesday through Saturday, culminating in the Saturday horse show and then premium sale that evening.
This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County Junior Livestock Show wrapped this week