Wichita County Junior Livestock Show wrapped this week

Students from all over the north Texas area gathered to show off their hard work at the Wichita County Junior Livestock Show at the Wichita Falls MPEC Agriculture Center this week.

Rabbits are prepped and groomed during the Junior Livestock Show at the Agricultural Center in Wichita Falls.

Rabbitts, chickens, cattle, lambs, horses and more are carefully raised and groomed for show each year.

Cows are prepped and groomed during the Junior Livestock Show at the Agricultural Center in Wichita Falls.

Various events were held Tuesday through Saturday, culminating in the Saturday horse show and then premium sale that evening.

