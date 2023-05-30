Wichita County prosecutor who is a conservative Republican to announce bid for judge

Dobie Kosub

A longtime prosecutor for Wichita County plans to announce his candidacy for 89th District judge Wednesday morning in Wichita Falls.

First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub will officially announce his bid for the judgeship at 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Forum, according to a media release Tuesday from his campaign. The public is invited to the campaign event at 2120 Speedway Avenue.

“As a conservative Republican, I will be a judge who shares your values," Kosub said in the media release. "I am committed to the fair and impartial administration of justice and upholding our constitutional rights."

In addition, he said that after a fair trial when it is justified, he won't hesitate to stack sentences for those who harm children.

Kosub has prosecuted many high profile criminal cases over the years, often including those involving sexual crimes committed against children.

For instance, he faced off with high-dollar defense attorneys — paid with lotto winnings and imported from the Dallas-Fort Worth area — to win convictions of Jason Wayne Carlile for child sexual assault.

Kosub previously ran for 30th District judge in Wichita County in the Republican primary in March 2018. He was defeated by Jeff McKnight, who now sits on the bench in 30th District Court.

The first day to file for a place on next year's primary ballot is Nov. 11, 2023. Republican primaries are set for March 5, 2024. The last day to register to vote in primary elections is Feb. 5, 2024.

General Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. But in this red area, the outcome of Republican primaries typically determines the winners in November. No Democrats have announced an intention to run for 89th District judge as of yet.

Kosub is running for the post now held by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard. The judge is not running for reelection and plans to retire next year at the end of his second full term.

Dobie Kosub, then Wichita County's chief felony prosecutor, speaks during the trial of Jason Wayne Carlile in 78th District Court as shown in this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo.

After 22 years as a prosecutor, it is Kosub's honor and privilege to follow in Barnard's footsteps, the media release stated.

"With an unwavering commitment to justice and a passion for serving the community, Kosub aims to bring fairness, integrity, and efficiency to the judicial system, according to his campaign announcement.

"Both his early years of learning character and small-town values in Luling, Texas, and his time as a prosecutor fighting for justice in Wichita County have prepared him to serve Wichita County as a district judge," according to the media release.

"As a prosecutor, Kosub has seen the damage that those who prey upon children and the vulnerable inflict upon our community," the media release stated.

He deeply believes a district judge must be willing to administer justice for victims and protect the community, the press release stated.

"One of the most important qualities for a judge is his willingness to continually learn the law not only inside the courtroom but outside, so that he can make fair and even-handed rulings," the media release stated.

"Kosub will bring the small-town values of humility, honesty, and fairness to the bench," the media release stated.

More: The murder case Judge Fudge will never forget from his 10 years on the bench

More: Vrana convicted of capital murder in Jason Baum shooting

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Kosub to announce bid for judge's bench in 89th District Court