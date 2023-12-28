Tax Assessor-Collector Tommy Smyth said his office has taken steps to accommodate the year-end, last-minute tax payment rush, including adding extra staff at all locations.

The remodeled offices in the Wichita County annex building will include an exterior ATM machine and a depository for after-hour payments.

The end if the year is always a busy time for the Wichita County Tax office. The fact that 2023 ends on a weekend complicates things.

For the first time, tax payments can be made all weekend at the new outside/overnight depository located on the Scott Avenue side of the annex building at Seventh and Scott.

While car tag transactions have been moved to satellite offices, the property tax section is open at the annex. Smyth said any residents in the lobby at the closing time of 4:30 p.m. Friday will be waited on.

The Electra field office is closed on Fridays, but the offices in Iowa Park and Burkburnett will be open. All the field offices have drop boxes for payments.

Smyth emphasized payments can be made throughout the weekend at drop boxes, and payments in the boxes by 8 a.m. Tuesday will be posted with a Dec. 29 date.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County tax office takes steps to help year-end rush