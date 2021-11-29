Wichita County transfers inmates from two old jails to new law enforcement center

For the first time in 135 years, there are no jail inmates housed at or near the Wichita County Courthouse.

This weekend the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office transferred the approximately 500 inmates currently in custody in the two old jails to the new Law Enforcement Center off Central Freeway.

Sherriff David Duke said Monday at the Wichita County Commissioners meeting that the relocation was conducted over the course of about 12 hours with groups of 40-50 inmates at a time.

Related coverage: Freemasons conduct cornerstone ceremony for new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center

The new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is about 88 percent complete. The 188,000 square foot facility will house both administration offices and a jail with a 700-bed capacity.

Jail inmates were moved from the downtown courthouse jail and the Sprague Annex.

Duke said the transfer went about “99 percent” smoothly with only a couple instances where inmates fought or resisted.

The jail staff, some deputies and the SWAT team worked together to complete the move, the sheriff said.

Read more: Waiver moves new jail closer to opening

Duke said walking through the downtown jail once it sat empty was a surreal experience. Aside from a mesh barrier on the barred doors, he said little had changed since he began his law enforcement career there when he was 18 years old.

Both the downtown jail and Sprague Annex are decades old and were in constant need of repair.

A $70-million bond was approved by voters in 2017 for the new LEC.

County dignitaries helped break ground Tuesday afternoon to help celebrate the building of the new law enforcement center that will be constructed next to the Sprague Annex.

The 188,000-square foot building can house up to 700 inmates and includes a full kitchen, infirmary, large sally port, larger book-in area, visitors center, Sheriff's Office rooms and improved facilities for jail staff.

The building was completed in early 2021 and passed the state jail inspection in late August 2021. The Sheriff's Office moved into the front of the facility a few months ago, saying inmates would be moved at a later, undisclosed date for safety reasons.

Along with a new building, the LEC will have a completely different system of inmate management that includes a more open concept that is proven to have positive results in other counties.

Story continues

Duke said when comparing the old jails with the new one, it was going to be a “whole different ball game.”

More: Many little problems lead to delay of Wichita County Jail opening

Along with the transfer of current inmates, Duke said law enforcement officers also brought in the first new inmate to the LEC. While in the past, officers had to wait around for hours for inmate processing, the new system, Duke said, allowed these officers to drop off the inmate and go about their business within 15 minutes.

As a symbolic closing of the two old facilities, Duke presented each of the county commissioners and County Judge Woody Gossom with one of the keys to the old, now-empty downtown jail.

Wichita County Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Beauchamp talks about security features of the book-in area of the new Law Enforcement Center which should be completed in April of this year.

Duke said the Texas Jail Commission will be notified of the inmate transfer and the county will have an official decommissioning of the two old jail facilities in the near future.

Read more: Law enforcement center to be completed by 2021

See photos: Law enforcement center progress tour

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County transfers inmates to new law enforcement center