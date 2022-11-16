Wichita couple pleads guilty, sentencings set in double killing during marijuana deal

A Wichita couple accused of killing two men in a fight that broke out during an arranged marijuana sale in 2020 pleaded guilty to homicide charges this week, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Preston Reynolds Jr., 21, pleaded guilty Monday in the early stages of his jury trial.

His girlfriend, 23-year-old Missy Barber, entered a guilty plea Wednesday.

Reynolds is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 6 on two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance in the May 21, 2020, shooting deaths of 19-year-old Jahbreel Rounds and 21-year-old Earnest Jefferson, both of Wichita. Barber will be sentenced on Jan. 24 on one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

Wichita police have said Rounds and Jefferson were killed after meeting Reynolds and Barber in an apartment complex parking lot near 13th and West Streets to buy marijuana. Barber and Reynolds both fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun, court records say.

Both were initially charged with first-degree felony murder and marijuana distribution.