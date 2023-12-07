Wichita’s Culver’s should be about to open by now, but nothing’s happening. What gives?

Back in July, Culver’s announced plans to build a restaurant on Wichita’s west side, and at the time, the franchisee said it should be open by late 2023 or early 2024.

Now, late 2023/early 2024 is upon us, and nothing is happening at 3210 N. Maize Road, the site was selected for the new restaurant.

Recently, readers have begun asking if Culver’s — known for its butter burgers and frozen custard — had decided to scrap its Wichita plans.

But that’s not the case, said Nick Campe, who is the Culver’s franchisee for the Wichita area.

The project has encountered “a few minor hiccups,” he said, but it’s still happening and he now plans to break ground in early January. That would push the opening date back to summer 2024.

The Wichita Culver’s, which will be able to seat around 120, will sit next to the IHOP near 29th and Maize Road. It will have a drive-through and a small patio with four tables.

Campe said in July that he had dreams to fill Wichita with Culver’s restaurants and that he’d likely add an east-side restaurant in the next few years.

Culver’s has more than 900 restaurants in the country, including nine in Kansas.

Stay tuned for more information as the Culver’s build-out gets going.