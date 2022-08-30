Wichita dad charged with manslaughter while DUI in 9-year-old son’s March crash death

A Wichita father has been charged with killing his 9-year-old son in a March 12 crash that prosecutors allege happened while he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, court records show.

Devin Saucedo, 28, is facing counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and driving while his license was suspended or revoked in connection with the wreck that fatally injured Armani Saucedo, a third-grader at Irving Elementary School in Wichita. Devin Saucedo made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Monday morning after an arrest warrant was issued, the records say.

He is free on $50,000 bond while awaiting a Sept. 12 preliminary hearing. Saucedo was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Friday, jail records show.

Wichita police have said Armani died after his father “side-swiped” a Ford F-150 truck while driving a Ford Focus in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg at Seneca around 10:15 p.m. on March 12, lost control and slammed into a bridge abutment. Armani, who loved riding his scooter and dreamed of being a professional video gamer or YouTuber when he grew up according to his mother, was ejected from the car, killing him at the crash site.

At the time of Armani’s death, police said alcohol may have played a role in the crash. An Aug. 23 criminal complaint filed by prosecutors accuses his father of being intoxicated behind the wheel.

Saucedo suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.