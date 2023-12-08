Wichita drivers make these traffic mistakes most often. Here’s what a ticket will cost you

Police continue to target bad drivers on Wichita streets, writing thousands of tickets annually to motorists and others who don’t follow road rules.

Last year, city employees issued more than 31,000 citations for moving, non-moving and parking violations, ranging from speeding and driving under the influence to texting while driving and not fastening seat belts. The Wichita Eagle analyzed 2022 traffic ticket data from Wichita Municipal Court to find out what laws drivers in the city break most often.

Here are the 10 most common mistakes authorities saw — and how much they’ll cost you if you’re caught making them.

1. Speeding over the limit

Most people think that driving a few miles over the posted speed limit won’t get them a ticket. But officially, law enforcement can pull you over and cite you for going even one mile per hour too fast.

Tickets issued in 2022: 14,410 (Speeding over the limit is a specific offense. This number doesn’t include other speed-related violations, such as speeding in a construction or school zone.)

Fine: $76.50 for 1 mph over. After that, the penalty increases $5 per mile.

5 mph over - $96.50

10 mph over - $121.50

20 mph over - $171.50

50 mph over - $321.50

Violators caught most often at: 7900 W. 21st St., between Ridge and Tyler, an area near churches and businesses

2. Parking meter violations on streets and city lots

If you park at meters on the streets or city lots, make sure you have coins to feed into them and don’t go over time. This year, the payment method for some parking lots went digital, including those nearest to Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center, so don’t forget your cellphone. Wichita enforces parking meters throughout downtown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the city’s website. Meters and restricted parking areas around Century II are enforced daily until 11 p.m., except for holidays. When and how long you can park in a spot and the enforcement hours are generally posted.

If you loan a vehicle you own to someone who breaks meter rules, be aware that you’re likely to get the parking ticket.

Tickets issued in 2022: 4,309 for both types. More than 60% were lot violations.

Fine: $25. If you don’t pay within 10 days, the fine increases to $35.

Violators caught most often at: Wichita City Hall, 455 N. Main

3. Driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled or fraudulent license

In Kansas, it’s against the law to drive without a valid license. You can lose driving privileges for things such as driving under the influence, failing to show proof of insurance, having unpaid fines or too many moving violations in a year, or causing a traffic death.

Tickets issued in 2022: 1,963

Fine: Requires a court appearance. Penalties vary. Driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license is a misdemeanor crime that generally carries a fine of $100 to $1,500 for a first conviction and possible jail time. Additional convictions cost more.

Violators caught most often at: 900 W. 13th St., in North Riverside near Minisa Park

4. Your vehicle tags are expired

The most common tag violation in Wichita by far was driving with expired tags, with more than 1,600 citations in 2022. But police can also ticket you if your license plate is illegal for other reasons, if it’s defaced or isn’t affixed to the back of your car (there are exceptions to rear placement, such as truck tractors and antique vehicles), if it’s hidden or concealed, if you use one registered to another vehicle, or if it isn’t properly illuminated.

Tickets issued in 2022: 1,670

Fine: $106.50 for license tag violations.

Violators caught most often at: Maple and West Street, 900 W. 13th St. and at 12th and Hillside in areas near businesses, homes, churches and cemeteries

5. Driving without proof of insurance

Everyone who owns a vehicle is required by law to carry motor vehicle liability insurance and keep a current record of it handy. If you can’t show it to law enforcement when you’re stopped, you risk getting a “no proof of insurance” ticket. (Obviously, you can also get ticketed if you ignore the law and drive without carrying any auto insurance, but that’s a separate offense.)

Tickets issued in 2022: 1,492

Fine: If you have valid liability insurance when you’re ticketed and show proof within 10 days, there’s no charge. If you don’t have insurance, you have to show up in court. Driving without liability insurance is a misdemeanor crime that is subject to a fine of $300 to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Subsequent convictions cost more.

Violators caught most often at: 12th and Hillside, near homes and businesses and not far from Highland and Maple Grove cemeteries

6. Not having your driver’s license with you

Even if you have a valid license, you can get a ticket if you don’t take it with you when you drive. Luckily, there’s a no-cost fix for forgetfulness.

Tickets issued in 2022: 1,176

Fine: No charge if you have a valid driver’s license and you show proof of it. Other scenarios require a court appearance, including if you obtain a valid driver’s license within 10 days of being cited or if you can’t show a valid license.

Violators caught most often at: 900 W. 13th St., in North Riverside near Minisa Park

7. Parking in a no parking zone

If you park anywhere that’s designated as a no-parking zone or you park a size or type of vehicle in a space where it’s prohibited, expect a ticket. No-parking zones can be on public or private property, including streets, parking lots and parking structures.

Tickets issued in 2022: 870

Fine: $50. If you don’t pay within 10 days, it increases to $60.

Violators caught most often at: 200 E. Douglas, between Broadway and Market in downtown

8. Running a red light

Running a solid or flashing red light will get you a ticket, regardless of the circumstances. This includes when a driver doesn’t stop before proceeding with a right-hand turn or when a driver with a green arrow on a steady red doesn’t follow the direction indicated.

If you’re in an intersection before a light turns red, that’s not considered running it.

Tickets issued in 2022: 837

Violators caught most often at: K-96 Highway and Rock Road, a usually busy area with several businesses

9. Inattentive driving

This covers any behavior that takes a driver’s proper attention away from the road, including fiddling with electronics, tending to children or other passengers, applying makeup and turning to talk to someone in the backseat. Texting while driving is a separate category that Wichita police used to ticket 56 drivers last year, the data shows.

Tickets issued in 2022: 736

Fine: $131.50

Violators caught most often at: Seneca and Kellogg, near homes, businesses and not far from Friends University and Wichita West High School

10. Not wearing a seat belt

Everyone in a passenger vehicle has to wear a seat belt when the vehicle is moving, or you — and in some cases, they — risk getting a ticket. There are some exceptions to the seat belt rules, including vehicles designed to carry more than 10 passengers (buses and vans, for example), people with a written doctor’s note who can’t wear a seat belt for medical reasons, and postal mail and newspaper carriers working their routes, city ordinance says.

Law enforcement can pull over drivers who don’t buckle up, even if there’s no other traffic violation.

Tickets issued in 2022: 618 were given to adults. Kids ages 14-17 who failed to buckle up were cited 20 times. People who didn’t make sure younger children were properly restrained in child safety seats were cited 85 times, with half of tickets issued for kids under age 4.

Fine: $30 for adults, $60 for kids 14-17, $131.50 for children 8-13. The fine for younger kids is also $131.50 but can be reduced to $71.50 if you provide proof you bought or acquired a safety restraint.

Adult seat belt violators were caught most often at: 12th and Hillside

Note: The fine amounts and other information come from the city of Wichita’s fee schedule for moving and parking violations, city ordinance and state law. Costs may be higher if a person contests a citation in Wichita Municipal Court. You can see the fines for other common violations here.

The 2022 ticket data includes citations for traffic infractions and misdemeanors written by Wichita police and other city employees but not felony crimes or traffic citations issued by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol or other law enforcement agencies.