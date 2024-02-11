Wichita Falls area trails behind state, other cities in economic growth

Over the 10 years, from 2012-2022, the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) has performed somewhat lackluster on a number of demographic and economic indicators. In this piece, we present an analysis of trends for the local MSA relative to other MSAs in Texas, as well as with the state as a whole. The Wichita Falls metro area is compared with the Abilene metro area, also a mid-size MSA and with the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (DFW) MSA, a large, high-growth metro area. For sustainable and achievable growth in the area, it's crucial to understand the factors behind recent trends.

Population decline in Wichita Falls area

Among the 384 MSAs in the nation, the Wichita Falls MSA with its population of 149,299 ranked 285th in the nation in 2022. By contrast, the Abilene MSA with a 2022 population of 179,308 ranked 244th. The population of the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington (DFW) area with a population of just under 8 million ranked fourth in the nation. In 2022, the state of Texas with a population of 30,029,572 was the second largest state in the nation.

Table 1. Population (in thousands) Area 2012 2022 % Increase Texas 26,056 30,030 15.3% DFW 6,638 7,944 19.7% Abilene 168.0 179.0 6.5% Wichita Falls 150.0 149.0 -0.7% Source: 2022 American Community Survey, U.S. Census Bureau

From Table 1, the most glaring statistic is the large variation in percentage growth in each area’s population for 2012 to 2022. The percentage growth for the entire state (15.3%) over the 10-year period was significantly higher than for the mid-size metro areas - Abilene and Wichita Falls. Both mid-size MSAs experienced population growth significantly below the state average. Even more pronounced, the growth rate for both these MSAs fell considerably below the growth rate for the DFW MSA (19.7%). The DFW area grew by over 1.3 million over the 10-year period from 2012 to 2022. Of course, mid-size metroplexes are not expected to grow commensurate with larger metro areas, but given that the local MSA was the only MSA in Texas to experience a decline in population over the period was even more cause for alarm.

Per capita personal income growth trailed state, other metro areas

In 2012, the PCPI of Wichita Falls, TX (MSA) was $42,772 and ranked 106th in the U. S. In 2022, Wichita Falls (MSA) had a per capita personal income (PCPI) of $51,731 ranking 257th in the United States. In other words, the local area fell by over 100 spots in national ranking over the 10-year period. In 2022, the local PCPI value was just under 80 percent of the national average, $65,470. The 2012–2022 compound annual growth rate of local PCPI was 1.9 percent while the compound annual growth rate for the nation was 4 percent [see Table 2].

Table 2. Per Capita Personal Income (PCPI)1 Area 2012 2022 % Annual Increase Texas 43,863 62,586 3.6% DFW 47,013 70,493 4.1% Abilene 38,138 53,457 3.4% Wichita Falls 42,772 51,731 1.9% Source: 2022 American Community Survey, U.S. Census Bureau

In 2012, the PCPI for the Abilene MSA was $38,138 ranking 200th in the United States. In 2022, Abilene MSA had a per capita personal income (PCPI) of $53,457 ranking 227th in the nation. The Abilene MSA’s PCPI was 81.7 percent of the national average, $65,470. The 2012–2022 compound annual growth rate of PCPI was 3.4 percent, which was not significantly below the compound annual growth rate for the nation’s 4 percent.

In 2022, the DFW MSA had a per capita personal income (PCPI) of $70,493. However, unlike the lower rates experienced by the mid-size metro areas, the PCPI for the DFW area was almost 8 percent higher than the national average, $65,470. In 2012, the PCPI for the DFW area was $47,013. The 2012–2022 compound annual growth rate of PCPI was 4.1 percent which was slightly higher than the national growth rate of 4 percent.

In 2022, Texas had a PCPI of $62,586. Among the states in the nation, this PCPI ranked 23rd in the United States and was 95.6 percent of the national average, $65,470. In 2012, the PCPI of Texas was $43,863 and ranked 22nd in the U.S. The 2012–2022 compound annual growth rate of PCPI was 3.6 percent. The compound annual growth rate for the nation was 4 percent.

Personal income growth less than half of state level

In 2022, Wichita Falls MSA had a personal income (PI) of $7.7 bi. ranking 284th in the nation. In 2012, personal income of the area was $6.4 bi. ranking 237th in the United States. Over the 10-year period, PI in the local area grew by $1.3 bi., but at the same time, the local area’s national ranking fell by almost 50 spots, from 237 to 284.

In 2022, Abilene MSA had a PI of $9.6 bi. ranking 245th in the nation. In 2012, personal income of the Abilene MSA was $6.4 bi. ranking 238th in the United States, one spot in ranking below Wichita Falls.

Table3. Personal Income (PI) in $bi. Area 2012 2022 % Annual Increase Texas 1,143 1,879 5.1% DFW 312 560 6.0% Abilene 6.4 9.6 4.1% Wichita Falls 6.4 7.7 1.9% Source: 2022 American Community Survey, U.S. Census Bureau

In 2022, the DFW area had a PI of almost $560 bi. making that figure the 5th largest in the nation. In 2012, personal income of the area was just over $312 bi. ranking 7th in the nation. Over the 10-year period, the area experienced a whooping gain of $248 bi.

In 2022, Texas had a PI of $1,879,420 which ranked second among states in the nation. In 2012, the personal income of Texas was $1,142,888 and again ranking second in the U.S.

As revealed in Table 3, personal income (PI) growth varied widely across the different areas. The rate of growth in PI was highest for the DFW area at 6% annually. When compared to the state (5.1%) and DFW (6.0%) growth rates, the Wichita Falls area growing by only 1.9% annualized rate is rather perplexing. Even for a mid- size MSA, the Abilene MSA growth rate was a respectable 4.1%.

Proactive efforts need to curb these disturbing trends

The statistical trends presented above seem to paint a somewhat lethargic state of economic activity in the region over the past 10 years. As has been well-documented, the population and employment base for the Wichita Falls MSA have remained relatively flat over the past 10 years; yet, at the same time, personal income (PI) in the area grew by over $1.3 billion which translates into just over $9,000 per person increase.

It may seem a paradox for an area to experience positive earnings growth while simultaneously suffering losses to its population and employment base, but that’s exactly how it is.

So-called "facts-on-the-ground" appear to contradict official estimates of declining population and employment growth for the local area. On the surface, with new stores, new commercial developments, and new activities springing up, it is understandable that some might question the validity of such estimates. Nonetheless, it is possible for a local area to thrive economically, at least in terms of increased purchasing power, while simultaneously experiencing a declining employment and population base.

However, what is most disturbing about recent trends, even those that are increasing, is that they exhibit relative decline, that is they are declining relative to other areas of the state. As the preceding tables document, PI and PCPI in Wichita Falls may be growing absolutely but falling relative to growth in other regions of the state.

There does appear to be a concerted effort on the part of city leaders to improve our educational system, help businesses grow, attract new business, make needed infrastructure investments, and generally to improve our quality of life. The area is fortunate to have forward-thinking leaders who recognize the need to promote such infrastructure investments. Hopefully, those proactive efforts will begin to reverse recent trends.

It is now time for the general public to recognize the problem and to provide the necessary resources to promote the necessary infrastructure investments.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area trails behind state, other cities in economic growth