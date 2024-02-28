Wichita Falls chosen to host one of Gov. Abbott's Small Business Summits

Wichita Falls will host a Governor's Small Business Summit Nov. 14 to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to a media release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Governor's Small Business Summit-Wichita Falls, called "Honoring veteran-owned businesses and entrepreneurs," will be hosted in partnership with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Small businesses are the very heart of our communities and the backbone of the booming Texas economy,” Abbott said in Wednesday's media release.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, that Wichita Falls has been selected as a Governor’s Small Business Summit host city for this year.

The city is among 15 communities chosen for a Governor's Small Business Summit in 2024.

The events are held throughout the year across the Lone Star State to connect business owners and entrepreneurs with resources and information to start, strengthen and grow a small business.

“There are 3.2 million small businesses in Texas employing nearly half of the Texas workforce," Abbott said in the media release. "A top state for small business job growth, Texas offers room for businesses of all sizes to grow — and succeed."

Abbott said he congratulated the 15 host cities chosen and invited the state's small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend a summit "to help take their businesses to new heights for a bigger, better Texas.”

The events offer sessions bringing together local, state and federal officials to provide insights on business topics. They also offer participants an opportunity to network and meet experts.

Registration is open for this year's summit locations:• April 4: Weslaco• April 18: Corpus Christi• May 2: Pampa• May 30: Round Rock• June 27: Lufkin/East Texas• July 18: Galveston/Gulf Coast• Aug. 8: Plainview• Aug. 22: Odessa• Sept. 5: Weatherford• Sept. 19: El Paso• Oct. 3: Buffalo• Oct. 17: New Braunfels• Oct. 31: Sweetwater• Nov. 14: Wichita Falls• Dec. 5: Kaufman

Learning opportunities for small businesses through Gov. Abbott's office

To register, visit gov.texas.gov/events. Communities interested in hosting a summit in future may contact the Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance.

In addition, the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance host Governor’s small business webinars. They share information about resources online for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas.

To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, go to gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.

