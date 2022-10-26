Wichita Falls couple arrested in connection with shooting of 8-year-old boy

Wichita Falls police arrested a man and woman Tuesday in connection with a shooting incident that seriously wounded the woman's eight-year-old son July 10, 2021.

Nathan Stephen Mares and Baronica Chapa (Mares) are each charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Police were called to an address in the 3900 block of Cynthia Lane where a child had been shot in the chest. They learned the victim and his mother, Chapa, had been taken to the hospital by a neighbor. At the hospital, Chapa told police she had been cleaning the kitchen when she heard a "pop" and screaming. She ran to her bedroom where she found her eight-year-old son covered in blood.

In a search of the bedroom, officers found two rifles, a revolver and a semi-auto pistol on a nightstand and another pistol on a TV stand. They also found a bullet slug and shell casings.

Nathan Mares, identified in the affidavit as Chapa's boyfriend, first said he wanted to talk to a lawyer before discussing the incident but then said he owned a .380 semi-auto that was later determined to be the weapon that wounded the boy.

The victim was flown to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth where doctors discovered the bullet missed his heart but pierced a lung. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police concluded the boy had been accidentally shot by a brother while they played with the gun. Two other siblings were in another room at the time and were not involved.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, detectives sent the case to the Grandy Jury and recommended that the couple be charged with the misdemeanor charge of Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child.

Mares and Chapa (whose name is listed as Mares on jail documents), were taken into custody Tuesday, their bail was set at $2,500 each and both were released from the jail the same day.

According to Emily Soong with Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America, Texas has a Secure Storage law that provides a misdemeanor penalty if a person fails to secure or store a firearm and a person under the age of 17 gains access to it.

"This secure storage law is the law that is meant to deal with situations like this one. So in this particular instance, the law worked as it was intended, and this isn't an unusual charge given the circumstances," Soong said.

According to Everytown data, in 2021 in the United States there were 392 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 163 deaths and 248 injuries. So far in 2022, there have been 238 unintentional shootings by children resulting in 106 deaths and 145 injuries.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls couple arrested in connection with shooting of 8-year-old boy