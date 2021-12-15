Wichita Falls ex-cop, family members suspected of running money laundering, theft ring

A former Wichita Falls Police Department officer is suspected of spearheading a theft and money laundering ring, enlisting family members to help peddle stolen goods as far away as South Korea.

Scott Bradley Higgins, 54, of Wichita Falls has been charged with organized retail theft over $300,000, a first-degree felony, and money laundering over $300,000, also a first degree felony, in connection with incidents from Jan. 1, 2017, through June 18, 2018.

Higgins was being held Wednesday in Wichita County Jail on $50,000 in bonds.

The crime ring deployed drug addicts to swipe expensive vacuum cleaners, power tools, hot water heaters, wifi devices and more from retailers in Wichita Falls and the Dallas-Fort Worth area to be peddled on eBay and Amazon, according to a detailed arrest affidavit written by a Wichita County District Attorney’s Office investigator.

During the investigation, the Secret Service, loss prevention officers from retailers and nameless “cooperating individuals” became involved, at times carrying out sting operations to snare the kingpin, Scott Higgins, and his crew, according to the affidavit.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday, and Scott Higgins was booked into Wichita County Jail at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Medically retired from the WFPD, he served both in parole and investigations, according to the affidavit.

Others charged in connection with the crime ring include the following:

Scott Higgins’ wife, Angelique Renee Higgins, 50, of Wichita Falls has been charged with organized theft over $300,000. She was not in the Wichita County Jail Wednesday evening.

His son, Spencer Alan Higgins, 20, has been charged with organized retail theft over $300,000 and money laundering over $300,000. Higgins was being held Wednesday in Wichita County Jail on $50,000 in bonds. He was booked into jail at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday.

Sydney Leanne Stockton, 30, of Iowa Park has been charged with organized retail theft over $300,000. She was being held Wednesday in Wichita County Jail on a $25,000 bond. She was booked into jail at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Check back with Times Record News for more detailed information on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ex-cop held in Jail on charges of organized retail theft