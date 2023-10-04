Wichita Falls father's search for his missing preschool-age son becomes more urgent

A Wichita Falls father has been scouring New Orleans for days in hopes of finding his missing 3-year-old son, Jrue Kenner.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed Dr. Jamaan Kenner, the custodial parent, reported his son missing from the city where he was last seen at the home of his mother, Jaime Ann Johnston, about 2:45 p.m. June 1, according to an NOPD media release.

Jamaan's search for his son has become more urgent in recent days.

“His mother is in jail now. That's why it's been escalating because I don’t know who he’s with," Jrue's father, who is listed online as a doctor with United Regional Physicians Group, said in a telephone interview Wednesday morning.

Johnston, 31, has been held in the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans since she was booked in Friday night, according to online records from the Orleans Parrish Sheriff's Office and the VINE database.

Jrue was scheduled to be returned to his father, who has not been able to make contact with the child or his ex-partner since June 1, according to the NOPD. The child was not believed to be in danger when the media release was issued Monday.

The NOPD requests anyone with more information on Jrue's whereabouts to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Jrue's father said he overcame hurdles thrown up by his ex-partner in an ongoing custody dispute and sought to pick the boy up from New Orleans in September. Jamaan filed a missing persons report in September with NOPD when he was unable to locate the child.

Jamaan said he believed Jrue was with his ex-partner's relatives, but they have not responded to attempts to contact them.

"I honestly don't know where he is," Jrue's father said.

