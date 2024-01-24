Wichita Falls fires back at judge's opposition to Lake Ringgold

The city of Wichita Falls claims a judge’s recommendation to deny a permit to build Lake Ringgold precludes “the future growth of the City with far-reaching impacts to the region, its economy, and citizens’ livelihood.”

The city’s exception to Administrative Judge Christiaan Siano’s recommendation was filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on Jan. 19 and refutes each of Siano’s reasons for recommending in late December that the TCEQ reject the city’s application.

This grassy prairieland in Clay County would be inundated if Wichita Falls wins approval to build Lake Ringgold.

The city asks the judge to reconsider his recommendation and, barring that, that the full TCEQ panel reject the recommendation “for failure to consider the evidence under the appropriate burden of proof.”

Chief among Siano’s objections were projections of stagnant population growth in the region and creation of a reservoir that would provide more water than Wichita Falls needs.

The city said Siano’s contention that only robust increases in population can justify the lake “ignores that in reality the City nearly ran out of water with its population more than a decade ago with existing reservoirs.”

The city also claimed that the “reservoir is too big” argument “should be seen for what it is: Landowner Protestants’ back-door attempt to introduce otherwise impermissible arguments to protect private property from a water rights permitting decision.”

The city’s response also accuses the judge of “cherry picking a few words from the statute and regulations and creating from such extractions entirely new regulatory requirements.”

The city takes exception to Siano’s characterization of Lake Ringgold as a plan conceived in the Eisenhower administration and the judge ignores “the fact the Texas Legislature designated it as a 'unique Reservoir site' and it has been included as a recommended water management strategy in a regional water plan since 2006."

“It is not an antiquated project that appropriates more water than needed; rather, it is a well-established critical reservoir needed to provide drought resistant water supply in full anticipation of future droughts equal to or worse than the drought of record,” the city’s response concludes.

The response was filed by a law firm in Austin.

The city began considering the site in Clay County for a reservoir in 1949. As required by law, the city applied to the TCEQ for a permit to build the lake in 2017 in the wake of the record drought. The city of Henrietta, Clay County and landowners whose property could be taken by the city through eminent domain have argued vociferously against the lake, sending the matter to the administrative law judge in August.

A spokesperson for the TCEQ said the issue will be placed on an agenda “during the next few months” for the three-member commission to consider. At that meeting, both sides will be given an opportunity to address the panel and answer questions from commissioners. The commissioners will then decide at the meeting whether to grant or reject the city’s application.

That decision is not necessarily the end for either side. The issue can then move on to a district court for consideration.

If the city wins approval from the TCEQ, it must then make its case to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before construction can begin. The city may also face individual lawsuits.

The permitting and construction of Lake Ringgold would take several years. The estimated cost in 2022 was $442 million, possibly paid through low-interest loans from the Texas Water Board which the city would reimburse.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls fires back at judge's opposition to Lake Ringgold