While much of the U.S. wrestles with rising gasoline prices, many stations in Wichita Falls have dropped prices below $4.

Wichitians saw lower gas prices at the pump compared to other parts of the country.

AAA showed the average prices for regular unleaded in the Wichita Falls metro was $3.83 on Tuesday. The GasBuddy website indicated some Wichita Falls stations were in the $3.66 range.

The average price in Texas was $3.87 on Tuesday, but many counties - especially in West Texas -- were still above $4. The national average price for gasoline on Tuesday was $4.23.

Gas prices here began shooting above $4 in early March as the Russia-Ukraine war heated up and President Joe Biden announced an embargo of Russian oil. The availability and price of crude oil is a leading driver of gasoline prices.

Crude oil prices spiked as the war began, but then dropped. Experts say they may fluctuate widely depending on the war and other factors. Higher consumer demand as summer approaches and limitations on U.S. refining capacity may push gas prices higher again.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls gas prices drop below $4