Wichita Falls man accused in girl's beating pleads guilty

A Wichita Falls man accused of severely beating a 15-year-old girl while he was a Hirschi High School senior has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, according to court records.

Abelino Gonzales Jr., 20, took a plea bargain after a jury was seated and attorneys made opening statements Tuesday in his aggravated assault trial in 78th District Court.

Gonzales, who was 17 at the time of the altercation, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury in a deal proffered in light of a key eyewitness's testimony changing and other issues, according to a statement from the Wichita County District Attorney's Office and court records.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Gonzales to 184 days in county jail, court documents show. He has 92 days of jail-time credit.

The misdemeanor assault charge is punishable by up to a year in jail. Aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Gonzales was accused of severely injuring a 15-year-old girl in an altercation Aug. 16, 2019, in the 900 block of Humphreys Street, according to allegations in court records.

Wichita County Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said in a statement that in the leadup to trial, a key eyewitness gave an account that was different from what she told Wichita Falls police.

She claimed to have "blacked out" on multiple occasions during the altercation, Kosub said in the statement.

During jury selection, she told the DA's Office she didn't actually see Gonzales attack the victim as she had previously stated, Kosub said in the statement.

Prosecutors immediately notified the defense both times her story changed, he said.

In addition, Texas law allows a person to defend a third party who is being assaulted, and the initial fight was started by the victim and another person, Kosub said.

During jury selection and opening statements, a defense attorney advanced the theory of third-party defense, Kosub said.

When there's evidence that raises the defense of a third party, prosecutors must disprove the defense beyond a reasonable doubt, he said.

"While prosecutors believe he had not acted to defend a third party, but had rather just joined the altercation, having to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt was a major hurdle at trial," Kosub said in the statement.

Between a key witness changing her story twice and the way the fight started, prosecutors were concerned about being able to do that, he said.

"Prosecutors met with the victim and counseled her on these issues," Kosub said.

"Defense counsel had notified prosecutors that the defendant was willing to take some responsibility for his role in the altercation and its escalation," he said.

So, Gonzales pleaded guilty and was sentenced, Kosub said.

