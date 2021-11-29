Wichita Falls man accused of raping boy to go on trial Monday

A 52-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy he was homeschooling is set to go on trial, beginning with jury selection Monday afternoon in 78th District Court.

Nelson Christopher Head of Wichita Falls was free Monday from Wichita County Jail on $100,000 in bonds for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to online jail records.

Head is accused of sexually assaulting the boy while he was supposed to be homeschooling him while his mother was at work, according to allegations in court records.

Wichita County Child Protective Services contacted a police detective Sept. 15, 2017, after the boy reported at school that he was possibly sexually abused by Head, according to allegations in court records.

During a forensic interview on Sept. 17, 2017, the boy said his mother removed him from school during the 2016-2017 school year, and Head began homeschooling him, according to allegations in court records.

The boy described sexual abuse that happened while his mother was at work and the boy was home alone with Head, according to allegations in court documents.

Head is represented by court-appointed defense attorney Rick Mahler and has elected to have a jury determine his punishment if he is convicted, according to court records.

Head faces up to life in prison if convicted.

