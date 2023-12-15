A Wichita Falls man who was given a deferred adjudication in lieu of a guilty plea on child pornography charges was jailed again Thursday.

Johnathon Charles Bell was re-arrested on charges arising from incidents in April 2017. The charges claimed Bell possessed visual material that depicted a child engaging in sexual conduct. Bell entered a guilty plea in 2022, but 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy deferred adjudication and placed Bell on seven years of community supervision.

The terms of the supervision forbade Bell from coming into contact with anyone under age 18 and possessing any sexually oriented material.

The District Attorney’s Office claims in court documents that during an interview in June, Bell admitted he gave a ride to an underaged female to an apartment complex. He also admitted to entering a child safety zone on two occasions and to possessing partially nude pictures for the purpose of self-stimulation.

The DA’s Office wants to move forward with a finding of guilt and imposition of a sentence against Bell.

He was released from the Wichita County Jail Friday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls man re-arrested on child porn charges