Wichita Falls man arrested on sexual assault charges

A Wichita Falls man was arrested Thursday for four sexual assault charges, according to Wichita Falls police.

Steve Duran, 40, was being held Friday in Wichita County Jail on $500,000 in bonds, according to court and jail records.

The charges are in connection with Dec. 9 allegations, according to police.

Sexual assault is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Check back with www.timesrecordnews.com for more on this developing story.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Duran arrested on four sexual assault charges