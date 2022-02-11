Wichita Falls man charged with sexual assault of a child

Wichita Falls police

A Wichita Falls man, who is a registered sex offender for a conviction in North Carolina, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in Wichita Falls in late 2020, according to allegations in court documents.

William Mark Crump, 61, was being held Friday in Wichita County Jail on $350,000 in bonds, according to online jail records.

Crump faces two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one charge of indecency with a child, according to court documents.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is punishable by up to life in prison. Indecency with a child carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

Crump is required to register as a sex offender for life because of a conviction in another state, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Sex Offender Registry.

He was convicted March 13, 1997, of indecency with a 12-year-old girl in North Carolina, according to the registry.

Earlier in Wichita County, Crump was acquitted of sexual assault March 24, 2010, court records show. The charge was tied to March 8, 2008, allegations.

In the latest case, Wichita Falls police responded to a home Jan. 25, 2022, the day after a girl made an outcry to her mother that she had been sexually assaulted, according to allegations in an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Crump babysat the child at his home in 2020 sometime between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 when the incidents are alleged to have occurred, according to allegations in court records.

The girl described them to a forensic interviewer at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center, according to allegations in court documents.

The girl said to the interviewer that Crump told her he would spank her if she told anyone about what happened, according to allegations in court filings.

