Wichita Falls man charged with solicitation of prostitution after Texas DPS operation

A Wichita Falls man was arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution during an undercover operation.

According to allegations provided in an arrest warrant:

On Sept. 2, a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Divisions conducted a one-day operation to target people attempting to solicit prostitutes online. The stated purpose was to combat human trafficking.

“Operation Dear John” was conducted at a hotel in Wichita Falls. Police say Anthony Venegas responded to an ad and agreed to pay $100 for sexual intercourse. The special agent monitored text messages between Venegas and the undercover officer in which Venegas agreed to pay money for sexual favors.

Venegas arrived at a hotel and was arrested by officers for Solicitation of Prostitution. Because of COVID pandemic conditions at the jail, Venegas was released, and a warrant was issued for his arrest later. Police arrested him on Wednesday.

He is charged with Solicitation of Prostitution. His bond was set at $2,500 by a judge.

According to a previous Times Record News report, Venegas was arrested in 2018 during a traffic stop conducted by WF police. He was charged with possession of marijuana.

