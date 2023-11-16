Wichita Falls man convicted in federal and state court for drug crimes

A Wichita Falls man entered guilty pleas Wednesday to sexual assault and a drug-dealing charge as part of a plea agreement, halting his trial for having over 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills found after his arrest last year near Wichita Falls High School, according to court records.

In the leadup to Joshua Christopher Pantoja's trial this week at the Wichita County Courthouse, the 29-year-old was sentenced for a federal drug charge Oct. 20 in U.S. District Court, according to online state and federal records.

His federal drug conviction was based on the same arrest and raid by Wichita Falls police as his conviction Wednesday in 78th District Court.

Joshua Christopher Pantoja, second from left, waits with Wichita County Assistant Public Defender Gant Grimes, far left, for the jury to return from a break in Pantoja's fentanyl trial Monday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Police took Pantoja into custody outside his home June 6, 2022. Then they served a search warrant on the home in the 1600 block of Harrison Street. Police found blue pills marked "M30," other suspected drugs, a semiautomatic gun and an underage mother.

“The Wichita Falls Police Department did an excellent job in our war on the distribution of fentanyl," Wichita County First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub, one of the prosecutors in Pantoja's truncated trial, said. "We promised the people that we would hunt these folks down, and we are doing that.”

Kosub said Wednesday in an interview that Pantoja would be eligible for parole after serving about 20 years in prison.

Wichita County Assistant Public Defender Gant Grimes said Pantoja had already acknowledged his guilt to police and federal officials.

"He entered a guilty plea in this case when he reached out and was afforded reasonable sentencing terms," Grimes said.

Judge hands down punishment for fentanyl crime

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Pantoja to 40 years and a $100,000 fine for manufacture or delivery of over 200 but less than 400 grams of fentanyl.

He intended to deal the counterfeit Percocet pills in his possession, which are believed to be the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Samples of the pills tested positive for fentanyl at a crime lab.

The drug charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. Pantoja will receive 528 days of credit for jail time served for both the drug and sexual assault sentences.

Kennedy assesses punishment for sex assault

Kennedy also handed down a 20-year sentence, the maximum punishment, for sexual assault of an underage girl Pantoja had a child with. Police discovered the 16-year-old girl and the baby when they served a search warrant to look for drugs at Pantoja's home June 6, 2022.

Pantoja is required to register as a sex offender. He was also sentenced to 61 days time served Wednesday for a misdemeanor DWI conviction in connection with a July 14, 2020, incident.

The drug and sexual assault sentences from state district court are to run concurrently with each other.

But Pantoja's punishment for sexual assault is to run consecutively with his 10-year federal sentence for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, federal court records show.

His sentence for the state drug crime and the federal drug crime are to run concurrently.

Grimes said the intent of the federal court is that Pantoja serves his full 10 years in federal prison while getting credit for his state drug sentence.

Then upon completing his federal punishment, he will start serving his sexual assault sentence — while continuing with the state drug sentence, Grimes said.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Board of Pardons and Paroles will decide whether and how the federal sentencing suggestion will be honored, Grimes said.

Pantoja could conceivably be in prison for 10 to 40 years, Grimes said. As a practical matter, he will likely be in prison 10 to 20 years.

Feds claim seized property

The federal fentanyl case is identical to the state case Pantoja was just convicted on, Grimes said. Federal and state governments are allowed to prosecute the exact same case without violating Fifth Amendment protections against double jeopardy.

Kosub said in an interview Wednesday that state and federal authorities are two separate sovereigns with separate laws.

The federal sentence was handed down in the Wichita Falls Division of the Northern District of Texas for U.S. District Court.

In addition, property that Wichita Falls police seized from Pantoja during searches was declared forfeited to the United States, according to online minutes from his Oct. 20 sentencing.

That property includes $6,924 in cash, a Diamondback 5.56-caliber pistol and any ammunition, magazines and accessories recovered with the firearm.

This runs counter to a Wichita Falls police officer's testimony Tuesday in Pantoja's trial that the seized money is divided up between police and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office.

It is of note that the gun looked like a rifle in court Tuesday, but it is legally termed a pistol because of how it's made.

ATF officer involved

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor did not fine Pantoja as part of his federal sentence because he doesn't have the resources to pay a fine, court records show. O'Connor also recommended Pantoja, if appropriate, be allowed to serve his time as near as possible to Wichita Falls.

After Pantoja's release from prison, he is to serve a four-year term of supervised release for the federal drug crime.

The day after Pantoja's arrest in 2022, a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives filed a federal complaint against him.

The complaint alleged Pantoja possessed 40 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl and intended to deal it. A black bag — called a satchel by police — Pantoja was carrying had 2,167 blue pills in a baby bottle and a plastic bag.

The satchel also contained nearly $7,000 in cash. In a room in the home, a police officer found another baggie with about 108 blue pills on the floor and a pistol next to a bed.

Pantoja told investigators he bought the pistol off the street. He told them the pills were fronted to him, and he was selling them for $20 "a pop."

Trial cut short

Jury selection began Monday, and 12 jurors were seated Tuesday. Wichita County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Vrecek gave opening arguments Tuesday afternoon. Grimes declined to present his opening statement then. Assistant Public Defender Krista Harvey tried the case with him.

The gun that an officer testified he found in Pantoja's home was entered into evidence Tuesday during the prosecution's case. Witnesses on Tuesday included three police officers and a forensic scientist who analyzed the seized pills for fentanyl.

One police officer told jurors about watching Pantoja exhibit drug-dealing behavior before he was taken into custody, as well as what the officer found during the search of the home.

Grimes raised questions about the accuracy and thoroughness of pill sample testing at the Texas Department of Public Safety in Abilene.

Kennedy dismissed the jury before 5 p.m. and told them to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday. On Wednesday, the judge explained to jurors about the plea agreement and sent them home. They did not determine Pantoja's punishment.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more.

