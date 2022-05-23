Wichita Falls man found guilty of indecency with child

A jury found a 46-year-old Wichita Falls man guilty of indecency with a child younger than 14 on Monday in 89th District Court, court documents show.

Andrew Scott Riggs was convicted for a Jan. 1, 2012, incident involving the inappropriate touching of a child, according to court records.

Riggs faces up to 20 years in prison as punishment.

Jury selection for the trial was May 16. Following the verdict of guilty Monday, the penalty phase of the trial began before the jury and one alternate.

Riggs was found guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to court documents.

On July 31, 2015, a Child Protective Services investigator contacted Wichita Falls police about a report that an 11-year-old child made an outcry about inappropriate touching, according to court documents.

The child alleged Riggs had touched them inappropriately multiple times, beginning when the child was about 8 and continuing over about two years, according to allegations in court documents.

The child told a forensic interviewer at Patsy's House Advocacy Center that the incidents occurred while the child's mother was in a relationship with Riggs, according to allegations in court documents.

The child's mother had reported an incident in which she caught Riggs sleeping with the child, according to allegations in court documents.

