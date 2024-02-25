Wichita Falls man gets prison time for indecency with a child

A Wichita Falls man's probation for indecency with a child was revoked in favor of prison time Thursday, court records show.

Keonta Travon Hardeman, 34, was sentenced to seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement in 89th District Court after pleading true to violating his probation. He will receive close to four years of credit for jail time served.

The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Keonta Hardeman

More: How a bail bondsman stayed out of jail this week in spite of his wife

Hardeman was being held Friday in the Wichita County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

As part of an earlier plea bargain, Hardeman pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by exposure for an incident involving an 11-year-old girl April 26, 2019, in Wichita Falls.

On April 25, 2022, he pleaded guilty to indecency with a child and was placed on seven years of a type of probation that would have allowed him to avoid a conviction if he successfully completed it.

A more serious charge of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child was dismissed in return for his guilty plea.

But Hardeman violated his probation by using a vehicle to evade a Wichita County sheriff's deputy and illegally possessing a gun May 20, 2023.

In addition, he failed to pay a $1,500 fine, fees and costs from the indecency case. He also admitted to repeatedly being in child safety zones in violation of his probation.

More: This former Wichita Falls coach was sentenced to over 30 years for child pornography

Besides handing down Hardeman's punishment for indecency with a child Thursday, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard also sentenced him to five years in prison for evading law enforcement and being a felon possessing a gun.

Hardeman received 279 days of jail time credit for those sentences. The offenses are punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A misdemeanor DWI charge from the May 20, 2023, incident appears to remain pending.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls man gets prison time for indecency with a child