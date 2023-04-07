Wichita Falls man indicted in fentanyl death

A Wichita County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Wichita Falls man for murder in the death of a man who overdosed on fentanyl.

Brandon Curry was booked into jail on the charge Jan. 10 in connection with the death of Adam Sattler at the Mustang Village Apartments on Lake Park Drive in September 2022.

A friend told police he and Sattler attended a Midwestern State University football game Sept. 17 and then went to the Stoneridge Apartments on Kemp Boulevard where Sattler bought a single pill from a man known as "Brando." Later the two returned to Sattler's apartment and Sattler went to bed. His friend found him dead the following morning.

Investigators identified "Brando" as Curry. He was arrested during a traffic stop in which police claimed he tried to discard 37 fentanyl pills. He was charged with murder and drug trafficking with total bail set at $852,000. He remains in the Wichita County Jail.

Wichita Falls Police and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office launched a crackdown on fentanyl sales after several deaths among local young people were tied to the drug. The drug is often sold as counterfeit versions of the legal prescription Percocet.

Police have warned that a single dose of the counterfeit drug can cause death and the DA's office has said it will pursue murder charges against traffickers linked to fentanyl deaths.

