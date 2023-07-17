Wichita Falls man indicted on Old High sexual assault charges

Court documents show a 19-year-old Wichita Falls man has been indicted on two counts of sexual assault related to allegations he raped a student at Wichita Falls High School.

Jorge Edwardo Maldonado is being held on $200,000 in bonds for the two counts.

The sexual assault charges are second-degree felonies, which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The counts were handed down in a Wichita County grand jury indictment June 21.

They stem from a Jan. 30 incident in which an Old High student alleged Maldonado asked her to come into an empty WFHS classroom and raped her there.

Maldonado graduated from Wichita Falls ISD in March. He had previously been charged in relation to the incident and was arrested in May prior to posting bail.

He was also previously charged but not indicted in relation to a Dec. 1 sexual assault, also at WFHS, court records show.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

