A sexual assault suspect was arrested after a child told investigators they were raped several times.

Police

According to allegations made in the arrest warrant:

On March 22, investigators with the District Attorney’s Office met with the child in preparation for an upcoming trial. During the meeting, the child talked about being sexually assaulted several times by the suspect, Jason Evartt.

The child told the investigator that in 2019 while they was in the fifth grade, Evartt raped them every two or three days while the child's mother was at work.

The child told the investigators graphic details of the alleged assaults. The child was examined by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner who noted scarring consistent with sexual assault.

The arrest warrant noted, “Due to Pseudonym (a child younger than 14 years of age) describing this happening to [them] every 2-3 days for several months while [they] was living with Evartt and [the child's] mom, it is my belief that Evartt committed the offense of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.”

A warrant was issued and deputies arrested Evartt on Friday.

He is charged with Continuous Sex Abuse of a Child Victim Under 14. His bond was set at $75,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls man jailed on child sex charges