Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to assault that left victim paralyzed

A Wichita Falls man involved in a shooting that left the victim paralyzed pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Wichita Falls police investigate a reported shooting at a apartment complex on Professional drive.

According to court documentation, Khiry “KT” Deshawn Taylor, 23, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday in the 30th District Courtroom.

Taylor was accused of shooting another man in what police described in earlier reports as a "drug deal gone bad." Taylor's girlfriend and cousin were also charged with aggravated robbery related to this incident.

More: WFPD make arrest in Tealwood shooting

On May 16, 2019, police responded to the Tealwood Apartment on Professional Drive for a shooting. The victim was found shot multiple times and transported by ambulance to the hospital. The victim’s sister told police she got a phone call telling her there was a disturbance between Taylor and the victim. The sister said she found out from another friend her brother had been shot.

More: WFPD: Second arrested in aggravated robbery that sent one to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

A witness told police they saw a man shoot a gun before he ran away. Security video showed a man get out of a black SUV and walk towards the apartment building before fleeing with a blue bag. Taylor and another suspect were located a short time later after police found a SUV matching the one used in the robbery.

More: Police make third arrest in Tealwood shooting, Byrd held on $1 million bond

Taylor's original bond was $1 million, which was reduced to $500,000, but he was denied multiple requests for further bond reduction.

In a letter from Taylor's aunt to the Times Record News discussed in a previous TRN story, she expressed frustration that Taylor's bond was higher than at least two individuals who are charged with intoxicated manslaughter and murder.

According to a Times Record News report, the victim is paralyzed from the shooting. Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 383 days jail credit.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to assault that left victim paralyzed