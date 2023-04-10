A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing an 11-year-old child.

Daymond Clyde Owens was set for trial Monday morning in 89th District Court, but Owens pleaded guilty and was placed on probation, according to court files.

A judge put Owens on deferred-adjudication probation. If he successfully completes the terms of his community supervision, he will avoid a conviction or convictions on his record.

89th District Court seal

Law-enforcement authorities say Owens assaulted an 11-year-old child spending the night at his home on Dec. 4, 2015, waking the child up from sleeping multiple times, according to allegations in a police affidavit. The child told Owens to stop what he was doing.

The child reported the assaults to family members and Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to allegations in court documents.

Owens had denied the allegations.

After an investigation, Owens was charged and later indicted on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact in connection with Dec. 4, 2015, incidents, according to court documents.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is punishable by up to life in prison. Indecency with a child carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse