Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to child pornography possession

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to probation Tuesday for possession of child pornography that was detected by Google and sparked a local investigation, court documents show.

Joshua Duane Lyford, 39, was sentenced to 10 years of probation for 10 counts of child pornography possession as part of a plea agreement, court documents show.

Possession of child pornography is a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lyford, who will be required to register as a sex offender, pleaded guilty before 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy.

He will be required to attend sex-offender treatment and serve 90 days in jail as a condition of probation. Lyford received 72 days of credit for jail time served. He must also pay a $100 child abuse prevention fine.

In addition, he is not allowed to initiate or maintain contact with, or live with anyone under 18 unless he obtains advance approval from a probation officer, court documents show.

The conditions of his probation include other requirements designed to restrict his contact with children and pornographic material.

The North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force of the Wichita Falls police investigated tips about Lyford's online activity, according to court documents.

The tips were from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline Reports as passed on from Google, court documents show.

Google had provided account information and image files of suspected illegal material immediately recognizable as depicting child pornography, according to court records. The Internet Provider address and account information traced back to Lyford.

The pornographic images depicted children from toddler age to about 11 years old, according to court documents.

