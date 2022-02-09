Wichita Falls man sentenced for child sexual assault

Jamie McGee

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday for the sexual assault of a child, according to court documents.

Jamie Dewayne McGee, 50, was being held Wednesday in Wichita County Jail, according to online jail records.

McGee pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl as part of a plea bargain before 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy, court documents show.

The offense is punishable by up to life in prison.

On May 4, 2021, McGee asked the girl's mother to allow him to babysit the child while the mother went to the store, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child was not acting like her normal self when the mother returned, and McGee was no longer at the girl's home, according to a police affidavit.

The mother found out through social media from the child's friend that the girl had made an outcry of sexual assault, according to an affidavit. McGee was arrested at his apartment.

The child told an interviewer at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center that McGee sexually assaulted her while her mother was gone to the store, according to an affidavit.

