Wichita Falls man sentenced for criminal negligence of child

A Wichita Falls man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to county jail time Friday after his 2-year-old was found wandering in nothing but a diaper on Oct. 8, 2020, near Southwest Parkway, according to court documents.

David Edward Estrada, 39, entered a guilty plea to child endangerment as part of a plea bargain in 78th District Court, court records show.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced him to the 224 days he has served in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to court documents.

Estrada

The felony is punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

Kennedy also ordered Estrada to pay $290 in court costs and $110 in reimbursement fees, court records show.

A neighbor told police that a woman had brought the child to her house after finding him on a street near Southwest Parkway wearing only a dirty diaper, according to court records.

Estrada was being held Friday in the Law Enforcement Center on a $50,000 bond for a charge of burglary of a habitation out of Clay County, according to online jail records.

The child's mother, Molly Louise Neal, 40, faces the same charge, court documents show.

Neal was free Friday from the Law Enforcement Center on an $8,000 bond, according to online jail records.

