A Wichita Falls man who sold fentanyl that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man in 2020 has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

Lionel DeSaun Henderson, 33, and his former girlfriend, Shameka Tanee Mason, 29, both faced charges in connection with the transaction, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

In court documents, the pair admitted they knowingly sold counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to a person who later sold them to the victim.

A man who injested the drug and survived said he and victim who died split a pill and told an investigator some of the remaining pills were at a home in Oklahoma. Investigators found a counterfeit oxycodone pill at the house.

An undercover agent met Henderson and Mason at Mason's residence in Wichita Falls where the agent purchased five tablets that later tested positive for fentanyl and acetaminophen. A search of Henderson’s home recovered 497 tablets that also tested positive for fentanyl and acetaminophen, 1,035 multicolored tablets that later tested positive for ecstasy and multiple firearms, including one that was stolen.

Mason has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced in to 24 months in federal prison.

In plea papers, Henderson said he had been selling fentanyl-laced pills since March 2020.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls man sentenced in fentanyl death