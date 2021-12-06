Wichita Falls man sentenced to life in prison for raping boy

A Wichita County jury gave two life sentences Monday to a Wichita Falls man who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy left home alone with him for home schooling.

Nelson Head

A jury of eight men and four women took just under 25 minutes in 78th District Court to determine that Nelson Christopher Head, 52, should serve life in prison and pay two $1,000 fines for child rape.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy stacked Head's sentences.

Head was being held Monday in Wichita County Jail.

The jury found him guilty Friday of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after less than 15 minutes of deliberation.

His bail was revoked and he was taken into custody Friday, court filings show.

Head sexually assaulted the boy twice on Dec. 1, 2016, in the apartment he shared with the child and his mother, who is now Head's wife.

Wichita County Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub has given the Times Record News an interview about the outcome of the trial.

Among other comments, Kosub said he is proud of the now 14-year-old boy who took the stand to testify against Head.

"Today it was a day of triumph for that young man," Kosub said Monday.

TRN also reached out to court-appointed defense attorney Rick Mahler on Monday afternoon for comment.

