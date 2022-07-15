Wichita Falls police investigate shooting on Sheppard Access Road

Wichita Falls police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sheppard Access Road Thursday.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a check welfare in the 3100 block of Sheppard Access Road. Police dispatchers told the responding officers a man had been shot in the leg. They found him sitting on the ground near some railroad tracks. He told the officers he saw two bright headlights pointed towards him and heard multiple gunshots. The man said he ran and stopped where the officers found him. He also said he called 9-1-1. The officer saw an injury on his ankle that was actively bleeding.

Wichita Falls Fire Department and AMR arrived and treated him for his injury He was transported to the hospital by AMR. The hospital staff indicated the injury is consistent to a gunshot wound but is non-life threatening. Officers searched but did not find evidence that a shooting occurred in the area the man indicated.

Eipper said the investigation is pending and said this is an isolated incident and citizens are not in danger.

